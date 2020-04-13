Coronavirus: mass testing well underway, Okypy says

The testing of 20,000 people by the end of the month, primarily healthcare workers and people in the private and public sector who come in contact with the public, is well underway, the state health service Okypy said on Monday.

The testing, being carried out by private lab staff, began on Saturday in specially designated areas in each district where people could drive up and be swabbed. Almost 150 people were tested on Saturday.

A total of 6,500 health workers and other employees at the state hospitals will be tested as part of the plan.

On Sunday, 276 tests on staff working at Nicosia and Larnaca public hospitals were carried out. Okypy spokesman Pambos Charilaou said everyone working at state hospitals would be tested, with no exceptions.

He added that, out of the 276 people tested on Sunday, 249 were from the Nicosia general hospital, while the remaining 27 were from Larnaca hospital.

According to Charilaou, a total of 600 tests will be carried out per day, which means all healthcare workers will have been tested in a matter of 10 days, depending on the workload on the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) and on other private laboratories tasked with carrying out the tests.

The national guard has also joined the efforts and is now helping private laboratories around the country in taking samples.

A spokesperson at the health ministry said the first tests were done on Saturday. The first results were announced on Sunday, with one positive case among the 148 tests. The whole effort of testing 20,000 people is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Eligible to get tested are people who work in the public and wider public sector and the local government with priority being given to those who serve the public. It also includes the National Guard, police and fire service.

In the private sector, priority will be given to testing people who work in banks, post offices, petrol stations, supermarkets and kiosks.

People who meet that criteria and wish to get tested may book an appointment with one of the labs at the link below. They must present proof, such as a verification by their employer on the nature of their job.





