Coronavirus: Minister thanks China for medical supplies

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Monday held a special ceremony at his ministry in Nicosia to thank China for the second batch of medical supplies from Beijing that arrived early Saturday at Larnaca airport and was officially handed over on Monday.
Christodoulides thanked Chinese ambassador Huang Xinyuan for the donation of medical supplies to the Cypriot healthcare system, the second batch to arrive in as many weeks. A third batch is set to reach Cyprus in the coming days on a chartered flight, the Chinese embassy said.
The second shipment contained 20,600 FFP2 masks, 110,000 single use medical masks, 30,000 non-medical masks and 500 items non-medical protective gear. The first batch of items from China – 1,320 items of protective gear, 5,000 KN95 masks and 5,000 disposable medical masks – arrived on April 2.
The third batch contains 5,000 pieces of protective gear, 417 testing kits for 10,008 individuals and 10,000 N95 masks from the government of China. It also contains 50,000 surgical masks donated by cities in China twinned with those in Cyprus.
In the past two weeks, the embassy has also donated over 14,000 medical and non-medical disposable masks to Paphos municipality and hospitals, as well as government departments.
“From the minute Covid-19 broke out in Europe, China has been closely monitoring the situation in Cyprus. The embassy of China in Cyprus is working with the foreign and health ministries of Cyprus on a 24-hour basis as part of mutual efforts for prevention and containment,” the embassy said.
China is also facilitating teleconferences between top Chinese doctors and specialists with their Cypriot colleagues to share experience and practises on prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19, the announcement added.
“We believe through the joint of efforts of China and Cyprus, Cyprus will soon be able to win the fight against Covid-19. The friendship and partnership between China and Cyprus will emerge from the pandemic even closer and ready to grow even further,” the embassy said.
“We are deeply moved by Cyprus’ invaluable friendship which we hold dearly. As Cyprus’ situation becomes all the more critical, China is ready to return the kindness and continue to offer as much support as we can as a true friend and reliable partner,” it added.