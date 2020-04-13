April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Morphou bishop says if virus doesn’t kill people, they’ll die from something else

By George Psyllides
Morphou Bishop Neophytos defied quarantine orders on Sunday and held mass in a church in Peristerona, prompting the intervention of the police.

The service was held to mark Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

Inside the church, officers found 10 people, seven of whom departed after the arrival of the police. Three were handed out €300 fines.

After the service, the bishop accused the officers of being disrespectful even though they were legitimised “by the laws of the presidential and ministerial decree.”

“What are the faithful in danger from?” Neophytos asked.

“Maybe we’ll depart this transient life because of a disease; and if we don’t depart due to this disease, another is awaiting us at the corner. Some accident perhaps, old age, those of us who will age, and will be allowed by Bill Gates’ vaccines to grow old.”

“We will still depart this transient life. True life, immortal life, the beautiful life is elsewhere, that is why we celebrate Mr President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Prime Minister of the Republic of Greece, that is why we celebrate Easter.”

Authorities have banned mass gatherings, including religious services, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While most clerics have accepted the decrees, which were supported by the archbishop, Bishop Neophytos and Limassol Bishop Athanasios have engaged in actions that could put people at risk.



