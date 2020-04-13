April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new helpline for vulnerable people launched

By Staff Reporter0108

The Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinating Council (Psse) has announced the launch of a new helpline dedicated to people who belong in vulnerable groups.

The council said that the helpline aims to provide support and information to vulnerable people and, when needed, to liaise calls with providers of other services.

“The staff working at the call centre are professionals from a variety of fields and have the required training and experience to listen to you and help you,” said the statement.

Calls made to the helpline will be completely anonymous and confidential.

The number is 22000001 and the service is available from Monday to Friday between 8am and 3pm.

 



