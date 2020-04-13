Coronavirus: North’s worst ever economic crisis

Overwhelming impact on two main sources of income – tourism and higher education

The repeatedly extended shutdown caused by the Covid-19 outbreak has triggered major alarm among Turkish Cypriot experts as they anticipate what undoubtedly could turn out to be the worst economic crisis the north has ever faced.

“Of course, it is difficult to estimate the full impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on the Turkish Cypriot economy because we cannot predict for sure how long our own lockdown will last or what will be happening in other countries on which we depend for our income,” says Mustafa Besim, economic professor at Famagusta’s East Mediterranean University.

“What we do know is that credit card spending is down 45-50 per cent and that that alone reflects the stranglehold on the economy. Restaurants are closed, shops are closed. If this continues for long, recovery will be very difficult.”

Besim explains that the north’s economy is “based on external demands” which makes it especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s unpredictability.

“We cannot live, produce and consume on our own, unlike countries such as Turkey or Poland,” he said.

The Turkish Cypriot economy is about 30 billion TL (4 billion euros). From this in 2017 about 791 million euros came from tourism, and 700 million euros from higher education.

“So nearly half of our economy is based on these two sectors, which, of course, also have a vital knock-off effect on other sectors such as trade. This means that if these two sectors remain on hold, not only will our GDP this year greatly decrease, but we will face a very deep recession which in turn will create huge unemployment.”

Besim said actions taken by the authorities to lower the negative impact on the economy are of the utmost importance.

However, the constrained aid schemes formulated by the authorities are not sufficient to meet the needs of thousands of desperate private business owners and their employees now bearing the immediate brunt of the shutdown’s consequences. Moreover, the idea that businesses borrow money to stay afloat, while it may offer a short-term fix, is a kind of false relief since in the longer term it only adds to their financial burden and indebtedness.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities have announced two economic aid packages.

The first, made public on March 25, focused on trying to cut back on regular administration expenditures in order to free up funds to support to businesses and individuals.

On the savings side, the scheme introduced a 25 per cent cut in all public-sector monthly salaries above 5,000 TL (682 euros), with an overall 8,500 TL (1,160 euros) cap on all of them, along with a 25 per cent cut (theoretically reimbursable) in budget contributions to public and local government bodies including municipalities and political parties.

At the same time, the authorities redirected 750 million TL (102 million euros) to help keep private businesses afloat. This included offering 1,500TL in wages support in this month and next (April and May) for registered and insured employees of companies whose activities have been suspended and who do not lay off staff.

Good intentions notwithstanding, experts agree that the plan is unsatisfactory.

To start with, Besim says, salary cuts in the public sector do not automatically mean that the money saved is necessarily redirected to help the affected private businesses. Accordingly, the financial aid offered to workers in this sector has to come from rebalancing state accounts in a different way.

The Catch 22, as Besim explains it, is disconcertingly obvious.

“The government cut salaries because they didn’t have money to pay them since their revenues in the last two weeks of March already declined tremendously,” he says.

He also takes issue with calling the proposal a “solidarity package” when, in his view, it is so selective in terms of those it is designed to help.

“I wouldn’t call it that because it is not comprehensive, and it doesn’t cover all the communities. The measure is to give 1,500TL to private sector employees but by this the government means only Turkish Cypriots and Turkish citizens. Third country nationals are excluded. Also, it omits the self-employed,” he points out.

He added that the amount is very low, not enough to cover basic needs such as food, shelter, medicine and will not be applied until the end of April, until which time people have to survive.

Sertac Sonan, a political economy expert at Cyprus International University agrees.

“1,500 TL is definitely too low,” he says.

“Also, excluding third country citizens is a big mistake. Yes, the government is saying now that they will cover them as well but most likely the amount for them will be even lower so they will still be worse off.”

Decreasing municipality budgets by 25 per cent is another concern.

“They carry a huge burden in terms of the crisis. For example, right now the north Nicosia municipality delivers up to 400 food packets a day, and, judging from what is happening with the shrinking economy, the demand for that service can only grow,” says Sonan.

Recognising that private businesses faced an even greater threat the more the lockdown is extended, Turkish Cypriot authorities came up with a second aid package, which they announced on March 31. Focusing on new, low-interest loan schemes, the package features three initiatives.

The first and largest is based on an agreement between the north’s central bank and the bank association. It allocates one billion TL designated for low-interest loans to Turkish Cypriot private businesses that are experiencing problems with making salary payments and covering their expenses.

The loans will be available from all commercial banks in the north with three per cent of the 12 per cent interest rate subsidised by the central bank.

Similar low-interest loans will be given by the Turkish Cypriot development bank that has designated 50 million TL (6.8 million euros) for this purpose, and by the Halk Bank. The latter actually offers the best terms for retailers and shopkeepers (up to 225,000 TL at 4.5 per cent).

Again, there are those who find fault with the initiative, Sonan and Besim among them.

“The truth is up to now the government has not borrowed one penny yet. All the debt is being transferred to the private sector,” Besim points out.

“What we need is direct transfers to private businesses that will keep them alive for the next two-three months, and these loans should be at even lower interest rates than 9-10 per cent. The private sector needs to survive till summer so the time to give them help is now and not later,” he argues.

Sonan concurs.

“It is true that our capacity is no match with countries such as Germany or the US but extraordinary situations call for extraordinary measures, and this is the benchmark against which I evaluate the packages… Our PM said the packages are for 1.5 billion TL… If our GDP is 30 billion TL (4 billion euros), 1.5 billion is not that big.”

To date, the north has received 72 million TL (9.8 million euros) in assistance from Turkey. Knowledgeable critics claim, however, that this amount was due even before the coronavirus outbreak and that it does not count as a subvention specifically designed to help ameliorate the impact of the shutdown.

Meanwhile, according to Turkish Cypriot ‘finance minister’ Olgun Amcaoglu, authorities in the north are in contact with Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay in an effort to come up with a new financial package. The details, Amcaoglu says, should be made public in the coming days.





