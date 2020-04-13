April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: oncology society happy with measures safeguarding cancer patients

By Jonathan Shkurko

The Cyprus Oncology Society (Oek) has praised the government and the health ministry for the protection measures taken for cancer patients during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the measures were in line with both the state’s directives and Oek’s recommendations.

In a statement released on Monday, Oek urged cancer patients to strictly follow the instructions given by their treating doctors and to comply with the measures in place at hospitals, in order to safeguard themselves and the health workers from a potential Covid-19 contagion.

Oek has also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts made by doctors “during an unprecedented and difficult time”, reassuring cancer patients that they will keep being treated accordingly.

Finally, the statement thanked all health workers who, despite the obstacles posed by the virus, continue to support oncology patients all over the country.



