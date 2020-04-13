April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos municipality offering Easter coupons for basic necessities

By Bejay Browne00
Paphos municipality has announced help for those in need over the Easter period.

“The municipality of Paphos, in the context of its social policy and in view of the Easter holidays, offers to its residents who need support, gift vouchers worth from €40 to €70 euros for the supply of food and basic necessities,” it announced on Monday.

It clarified that the offer applies only the residents of Paphos municipality within the mayor’s jurisdiction. “We will provide the special coupons which will be granted according to the family members who need support,” the municipality added.

For this purpose, interested parties who meet the criteria can call: 80006362 during working days and hours (7.30 am to 3.00 pm) to state their name and address of residence so that the coupons can be delivered to their home.



