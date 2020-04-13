April 13, 2020

Cyprus

Coronavirus: Petrides appeals to party leaders for unity on economy

By George Psyllides00
The meeting at the palace on Monday (PIO)

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides appealed for unity on Monday in tackling the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, warning that it Cyprus was going through a difficult time and the state’s resources were not unlimited.

“The situation is difficult, and we don’t have unlimited resources and what’s necessary is to display maximum unity and responsibility to overcome the difficult period ahead in the best way,” Petrides said.

He was speaking after a meeting at the presidential palace where party leaders were briefed on the state of the economy and government efforts to dampen the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Petrides said the government’s package exceeded €2bn.

The minister said Cyprus was among EU member states that enforced the strictest measures to limit the loss of life, shutting the majority of economic sectors.



