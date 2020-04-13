April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: President to brief party leaders about state of the economy

By Annette Chrysostomou

President Nicos Anastasiades will inform the leaders of the political parties about the state of the economy and the government’s plans to deal with the financial consequences of the coronavirus on Monday morning.

The meeting of the leaders is scheduled to take place at 10.30am at the presidential palace. It will be attended by House speaker Demetris Syllouris, governor of the Central Bank Constantinos Irodotou and Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides.

“Economic issues will be discussed as they are shaped by the crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus, which inevitably affects the economy of Cyprus,” government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said.

Political leaders are expected to comment on the plans.

 



