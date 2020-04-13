April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: price cap on masks and antiseptics under review

The price ceiling for antiseptics and surgical masks is in the process of revision, as international demand brings constant price adjustments, it was reported on Monday.

Last month, the government issued a decree capping the wholesale and retail price of antiseptics, antibacterial products and masks to counter any price-gouging.

The order was to remain in force until April 30 inclusive. It sets out in two columns a maximum price for wholesale and retail.

For instance, masks without air filters should be selling for 16-20 cents each or €5-€8 for a box of 50. The catalogue sets out various brands and what the retail cost should be.

However, Antonis Ioannou, deputy director of the consumer protection service at the commerce ministry told CNA on Monday there were general market shortages on specific antiseptics and protective masks, which meant prices were constantly fluctuating.

This means that with a cap on both wholesale and retail prices, importers won’t buy at higher prices to then sell at a loss to comply with the price ceiling, and thus do not purchase supplies.

He said the ministry was in the process of reviewing the cap taking into consideration the information coming from the market.



