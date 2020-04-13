April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: three flights arriving Monday, 300 Russians stuck in Cyprus (Updated)

Larnaca Airport (CNA)

Two arrivals and one departure at Larnaca airport are expected to take place on Monday.

The flights arriving in Cyprus are a Bulgarian Air flight from Sofia carrying 38 passengers and an Aegean Airlines flights from London carrying around 100 passengers, mostly repatriating students belonging to vulnerable categories.

The only scheduled departure of the day at Larnaca airport is the Bulgarian Air flight, that after landing in Cyprus at 4.45pm, will be flying back to Sofia at 5.25pm.

Meanwhile, around 300 Russian nationals trapped in Cyprus due to the lockdown, want to be repatriated, according to the Russian embassy.

According to Russian news outlet, Tass, a post by the embassy on Facebook said that on April 10, a total of 169 Russians returned home on an Aeroflot flight from Larnaca to St Petersburg-Moscow.

But around 300 would have to stay in Cyprus for the moment. The embassy said it was assisting them during their stay.

 



