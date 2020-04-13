April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Twenty-nine new cases, one death

A new death and 29 new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 662 including 10 from the British bases.

A 79-year-old man died of coronavirus on Sunday evening.

The new cases include 19 people who were identified through contact tracing of known cases; among them a health professional and a patient at Larnaca hospital.

The rest are people who got tested as part of the 20,000 tests being carried out among civil and private sector workers.

Twelve people have died so far from Covid-19, while five others who had the virus died of other health issues.



