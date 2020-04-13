April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: upheaval causes huge reduction in bone marrow donations

By Annette Chrysostomou044

The decrees imposed to stop the Covid-19 pandemic have caused a huge reduction in bone marrow donations, the Karaiskakio Foundation said on Monday.

Karaiskakio staff are making a “superhuman effort” to help  patients waiting for a bone marrow transplant despite the adverse conditions,  the foundation said.

“Unfortunately, the huge upheaval in health centres around the world, along with the ban on flights, has caused huge problems in the process of bone marrow donation.”

Part of the staff is working from home to analyse data and prepare patient reports.

“In the first quarter of 2020, some 2,386 specialised tests were carried out in the laboratories of the foundation, of which 1,542 concerned patients with hematological and other rare genetic diseases,” the foundation announced.

However, there is a significant reduction in donor activities, especially after registrations for new volunteer donors as well, as the collection of umbilical cord blood transplants, were suspended, it said.



