April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver arrested for various traffic offences and possessing a knife

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police on Sunday evening arrested a 37-year-old driver for various traffic violations and being in possession of a knife, they said.

A police officer noticed the man failed to halt at a stop sign and signalled for him to pull over.

The driver, who had a 42-year-old woman as a passenger, did not comply and sped away, committing a number of traffic violations, police said.

Before the car was finally immobilised it collided with a parked vehicle.

In the car police found a knife with a 14-centimetre-long blade.

The woman was issued a fine for violating the decree on restricted movement while the driver was arrested.



Related posts

Coronavirus: party leaders to be briefed by palace on economic fallout

Jean Christou

TV documentary to back British teen over gang rape claims

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 217 booked in 24 hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: President to brief party leaders about state of the economy

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: North’s worst ever economic crisis

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Coronavirus: user-friendly e-government has arrived

Kyriacos Iacovides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign