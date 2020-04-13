April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Eight detained in connection with stabbing death

By George Psyllides00
Paphos police HQ (File photo)

Paphos police have detained eight suspects in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old Syrian man last Friday but they were still seeking two more, one believed to be the perpetrator.

All the suspects are Syrian aged between 19 and 25. Two had sought treatment in hospital for injuries suffered during the incident on Friday.

The pair had informed the police about the incident that took place in Chlorakas.

Police were still seeking two other Syrians, Walid Al Moustafa, 22, and Tarek Haj Halaf, 25.

It is believed that the killing was related to matters of honour.

According to police, the 20-year-old had been stabbed multiple times with a sharp object during an altercation in the Vrexi area on the coastal road between Chlorakas and Kato Paphos on Friday night.

Officers scrambled to the scene but could not find the injured man.

Police resumed their search the next day and found the body of the 20-year-old hidden in a riverbed.



