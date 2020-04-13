April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

It’s in the ROC interest to assist the Turkish Cypriot economy

By CM Reader's View048

First I think there is no reason for people to be smug about how economically resilient the ROC is to this global pandemic.

Cyprus is sure to need support from the EU, as its economy is also based disproportionately on tourism.

If one thinks that by preventing any help from being sent to the north they will get them grovelling back into the clutches of the ROC is sadly mistaken.

Such a strategy would do nothing to build confidence within the island, anymore than for the ROC being told to take a running jump by the EU, would endear the ROC to Europe.

If the economy the north fails without any help from the south, then it will have no choice other than to become a province of Turkey. That will not be a good outcome for any part of the island.

CH

Coronavirus: North’s worst ever economic crisis

 



