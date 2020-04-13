April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorist arrested for driving without insurance

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 39-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance in Paphos at around midnight Sunday while he and his co-driver were fined for violating the decree on restricted movement.

When the vehicle was stopped officers found the driver was not insured while fines of €900 were pending against him. He and his 29-year-old passenger were fined €300 each for violating the decree.

The driver is expected to be charged and released.



