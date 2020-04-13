April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

PrimeTel condemns arson on mobile phone antenna in Limassol

By Staff Reporter098

PrimeTel on Monday condemned the vandalism of Cyta’s telecommunications infrastructure on Saturday night and urged the public not to be influenced by non-existent rumours and conspiracy theories about 5G.

Arsonists set fire to a 20-year-old mobile phone antenna in Limassol on fire late Saturday in Limassol ostensibly as a protest against 5G, which has not yet been licensed in Cyprus. There have been claims by some members of the public that 5G is being rolled out secretly as people are preoccupied by the coronavirus.

PrtimeTel said such incidents significantly affect the smooth operation of networks, which ensure access to vital services.  “The destruction of infrastructure undermines work from home and the smooth running of economic, educational and social institutions,” it said.

“In the unprecedented and unexpectedly difficult period we are going through, the Internet and technology are strong allies in tackling the pandemic, making life easier for all of us. These days it is more important than ever for everyone to have access to reliable communication services,” it said.

“We call on the public not to be influenced by fake news and conspiracy theories.”



Staff Reporter

