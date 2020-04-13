We should look at what Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong are doing

Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore are the highest risk areas for coronavirus uncontrolled spread. They are all China’s neighboring islands with millions of Chinese speaking populations and daily massive trade and transport links with mainland China.

Let’s see the figures as of 12th of April:

Hong Kong: Population 7,5 million, Covid Cases 1,005, Recovered 360, Deaths 4

Taiwan: Population: 24 million, Covid Cases 388, Recovered 109, Deaths 6

Singapore: Population: 5,7 million, Covid Cases 2,532, Recovered 560, Deaths 8

Cyprus: Population: 800 thousands, Covid Cases 633, Recovered 65, Deaths 11

So, taking into account the above numbers, we have over half the deaths compared to an area neighboring the virus’ epicenter with a total population of 37 million people! Taking into account the analogy, it means that the above mentioned area are at least 45 times better than Cyprus in handling the situation.

Let’s focus on the Taiwan’s case, which is the best performing. In a January 2020 study, Johns Hopkins University said Taiwan was one of the most at-risk areas outside of mainland China.

An article published on the 3rd of March in the Journal of the American Medical Association, credited the Taiwanese government’s drastic actions: It took advantage of public-health infrastructure and data analytics, affordable healthcare, and extensive educational outreach.

While other countries and WHO were still debating on what measures to take, Taiwan’s National Health Command Center (NHCC) reacted very fast and rapidly produced and implemented a list of 124 action items and additional measures including :

Ban traveling

Stop cruise ships docking at the island’s ports

Strict punishments for breaching home quarantine orders

Increase domestic face-mask production while at the same time banned their export and ensured sale prices below 0.15 euro each.

Island wide testing for coronavirus

Punishments for spreading disinformation about the virus

Well-trained and experienced teams activated emergency management actions

Arranged enough supply of ventilator machines and drugs

Implemented clear medical protocols with continuous consultancy from Chinese experts

Installation of temperature monitors to screen people for fever

People who had traveled to high-risk areas were quarantined at home and tracked through their mobile phones

In a nutshell:

Within one month, Taipei had distributed nearly 6.5 million masks to schools, plus 84,000 litres of hand sanitiser and 25,000 thermometers.

Taiwanese get free tests, and if they are forced to be isolated, during the 14 days, government pays for their food, housing, and medical care.

Television and radio stations broadcast hourly public-service announcements about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and how people should prevent infection. By having a transparent information and sufficient medical knowledge the fear is reduced. Residents learned that most patients had mild or no symptoms, so the death rate should be much lower than what was reported.

Every Taiwanese can buy a certain amount of adult and children’s masks per week from pharmacies (in Cyprus they are scarce and cost anything between €6-€15/mask) and clinics.

Databases belonging to the National Health Insurance Administration, National Immigration Agency, and Customs Administration were integrated, allowing artificial intelligence and big data techniques to be employed to identify those at greatest risk through their travel and medical history.

The Cyprus Case

Apart from the measures that we have already taken, it is not understandable why we have not called yet a team of Asian experts to give us suggestions and guidelines both in the medical aspect and also operational wise.

We are closely implementing measures taken by various European governments (mainly Greece) and also taking guidelines from WHO but we have not called for any assistance from Asian medical / technological experts who have already managed various epidemic crisis.

With all the respect to our immunologists in both Cyprus and Europe, we should also seek assistance from experienced medical experts who are at the frontline of the epidemic epicenter. The cost to have a small team of experts for few weeks in Cyprus to manage the situation will be a fraction of the benefits we will get from their feedback.

A country of 800,000 people, having all the borders, schools and companies closed, if we don’t manage to tackle the virus before Summer and restart the economy, then this will be a big failure of the system.

Theofanis Theofanous






