April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Bottom line is that the Euro is fundamentally flawed

By CM Reader's View00

Bottom line is that Euro is fundamentally flawed.

If states are not going to exercise fiscal discipline (and even the French and the Germans have regularly broken rules on budget deficits) then the currency needs a banking union, a centralised budget for the whole Eurozone and a fully independent central bank (not one owned by the national central banks members with the biggest having the most say)

The Germans of course would never agree to any of that, even without debt pooling, so no point blaming the greasy Italians, the lazy Greeks the siesta prone Spanish or any other national stereotype you want to come up with.

The fundamentals are wrong, and you can’t sort out anything if the foundations are dodgy

KI

Our View: Another eurozone crisis could be on the cards

 



Related posts

Religion is not about buildings and bishops

CM Reader's View

Our View: Decision on public sector pay was morally correct

CM: Our View

We should look at what Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong are doing

CM Guest Columnist

It’s in the ROC interest to assist the Turkish Cypriot economy

CM Reader's View

The economics of the coronavirus #3

Christos Panayiotides

Germany confronted with history once again

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign