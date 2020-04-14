Civil servants union keeps up attack against pay cuts ruling

Pasydy, the civil servants’ main trade union, kept up their attack on Tuesday against last week’s supreme court decision denying them retroactive reimbursement for salary and pension cuts imposed in the wake of the 2012-2013 financial crisis.

Union boss Glafcos Hadjipetrou was given plenty of airtime on the state broadcaster, where he panned the supreme court judges for the ruling and accused them of looking after their own interests.

He drew attention to the fact that the judges themselves had effectively not taken a financial hit during the austerity years, and moreover they had issued a ruling that protected their own profession from any wage or benefit cuts.

Hadjipetrou recalled that in the midst of austerity the judges had made a gesture to voluntarily relinquish part of their wages – although no one knows for how long they did this.

Whereas the judges had previously ruled in favour of multi-pensioners on pensions of five or six thousand euros a month, they now ruled against low-paid civil servants on €1,500 or lower.

He omitted to mention, however, the civil servants who earn €4,000 or €5,000 a month.

Hadjipetrou further alleged that ahead of last Friday’s court judgement, there had been constant interference by politicians, including ministers and media.

This atmosphere no doubt influenced the judges, he claimed.

A day earlier, Hadjipetrou had hinted that the president of the supreme court Myron Nikolatos, who sat on the full bench for the case, and Attorney-general Costas Clerides, representing the state against the civil servants, had cut a ‘deal’.

Pasydy have vowed to fight on to overturn the ruling by taking their case all the way to the European Court of Human Rights.

Meantime responding to reactions to the court decision, including from legal quarters, head of the bar association Doros Ioannides said whereas constructive criticism is welcome, opprobrium and personal attacks are not.

“Criticism is coming from lawyers who are knowledgeable about the law and thus their critique is welcome and legitimate; then there are other lawyers who have grasped the opportunity to air their personal grievances, their pent-up frustrations, and still others whose financial interests have taken a hit.”

What is disconcerting, Ioannides said, are commentaries that seek to undermine the justice system by implying it is tainted.

Criticism should not take the form of personal attacks against the attorney-general or judges of the supreme court, he added.

Last Friday’s decision was greeted by the government with a sigh of relief: a win for the civil servants would have cost the state close to a billion euros in back-pay amid the coronavirus pandemic when all available funds are being diverted to health, social welfare, and support of the flailing economy.





