April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coroanvirus: Supreme court to use summer to catch up on delayed cases

By George Psyllides036
The supreme court decided on Tuesday to schedule hearings during the summer in a bid to catch up with the cases that have been delayed in March and April because of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the court said it convened to examine ways to boost the productivity of the courts amid the crisis.

Depending on developments relating to the pandemic, the court said, a time schedule will be drafted for May and the summer holidays will also be used to process cases that were delayed during March and April.

Details will be published after Easter.

As part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the supreme court decided a month ago that only urgent cases, civil and criminal, would be handled until the end of April.

As far as civil cases were concerned, the supreme court said courts would only handle applications seeking interim orders in exceptional cases, which will be decided by the judge; appeals relating to property auctions, habeas corpus applications, extradition cases, asylum cases, and other appeals according to the judgement of the court.

Courts will continue to handle criminal cases in which defendants are held in custody, remand requests, cases relating to violations of the quarantine law, appeals involving jailed individuals, and any other appeals judged urgent by the court.

Also exempted are requests seeking mandatory psychiatric assessment, restraining orders, and legal aid applications.

The issuance of decisions by the courts is also exempted.

 



