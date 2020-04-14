April 14, 2020

Coronavirus: 21 men fined for playing football

By George Psyllides00

Twenty-one Syrian men paid €300 each after they were caught by police playing football in Limassol in violation of the quarantine law.

Police caught the men, aged 20 to 35, following a tip off that a football match was on in an open area on Zotimos Street in Ayios Tychnonas.

They were handed a €300 fine each.

Between 6am and 5.30pm Tuesday police carried out 3,934 checks in Limassol, booking 46 offenders, 17 in cars and 29 pedestrians.

 



