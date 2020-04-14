April 14, 2020

Coronavirus: 33 new cases recorded on Tuesday

By Peter Michael00

33 cases of coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 695.

Three cases were part of the testing of 20,000 workers in the public and private sector.

10 were found through tracing and one was among the people who arrived on Monday from abroad, and 16 were from a company in Aradippou where 12 workers have already tested positive. The rest are being investigated.

Earlier, testing that began on Saturday, focusing on healthcare workers and those in jobs that deal with people both in the public and private sector, revealed a number of confirmed cases in at least one supermarket and one bakery production facility in Aradippou, Larnaca.

State epidemiologist Michalis Voniatis urged people who had visited the supermarket and bakery in question in the last two weeks to declare it to the competent authorities and to get tested as soon as possible.

“In my opinion, most of them should be considered at risk, as we do not yet know the extent of the problem. Things are not easy at all. There is a possibility the virus is still in its incubation period for a lot of people who visited the two shops recently,” he said.

“If that is the case, in 15 days we will have many more confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is why it’s incredibly important they get tested.”



