April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 48 booked in 12 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou0103

From 6pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday, police booked 48 drivers and pedestrians for disregarding the ban on movements.

In total, 4,212 persons were checked, 1,260 in Nicosia, 762 in Limassol, 433 in Larnaca, 761 in Paphos, 234 in the Famagusta region and 176 in the Morphou district.

242 were asked to show their permits by traffic police and 51 by the emergency response unit of police.

768 premises were also inspected but none of them was found to have violated the decree.



Related posts

Coronavirus: payment of special allowances begins on Tuesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Education minister reassures final year lyceum students

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Father of girl with crippling condition finally back home with vital drugs

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Jail for two men who violated curfew

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Mid-May tentatively set for initial easing of lockdown

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Avoid fabric face masks, handwashing crucial

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign