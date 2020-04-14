April 14, 2020

Coronavirus: almost 550 health workers tested in past two days

By Annette Chrysostomou025
Christos Theodorides

A total of 548 diagnostic tests were carried out in the past two days on health professionals and public hospital staff as part of measures to combat the spread of the pandemic in Cyprus, state health service organisation Okypy announced on Tuesday.

Testing began in the Paphos and Famagusta hospitals on Tuesday morning, Okypy spokesman Pambos Charilaou said.

The tests on 6,500 health professionals and staff of public hospitals started on Sunday and are part of the 20,000 employees in the public and private sectors who will be sampled. Sampling on healthworkers is expected to be completed in 10 days and the full 20,000 by the end of the month.

Some 272 tests were completed on Monday, 120 in Limassol general hospital, 78 in Makarios hospital and 74 in the Larnaca state hospital.

On Sunday, another 276 tests were carried out in public hospitals, 249 in Nicosia and 27 in Larnaca.

Though staff of Paphos and Famagusta hospitals have been tested before, testing in these hospitals will be repeated, Charilaou explained.



