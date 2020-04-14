April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Confirmed case at deputy tourism ministry

By Elias Hazou00

A confirmed case of coronavirus has been detected at the deputy ministry for tourism, after which all persons coming into contact with it have been tested, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the premises of the ministry were disinfected. The building remained closed on Tuesday.

Right after the carrier in question was identified, staff there who had come into contact with the individual were immediately tested for coronavirus.

All people who came into contact with the confirmed carrier will be placed in self-isolation and will be monitored, per the protocol.

Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios was also tested. He came out negative.

 



