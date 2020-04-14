April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: EU Ministers discuss challenges during teleconference

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Prodromos Prodromou

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou joined his EU counterparts on Tuesday in a teleconference to discuss the most important challenges that education and training systems have to manage as a consequence of the coronavirus epidemic.

It was the second teleconference of its kind, convened by the Croatian Presidency and chaired by its Minister of Science and Education Blazenka Divjak, with the participation of ministers of the EU, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, and the Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel.

Prodromou briefed his counterparts on the satisfactory, so far, implementation of distance education, in all grades of compulsory education and in higher secondary education.

The ministers were asked to take a position on the use of European funding under the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative, to further strengthen the education and training sector.

Prodromou said he was in consultation with the competent authority in Cyprus, with the aim of re-evaluating the proposals to serve the needs created by this unprecedented situation.

He mentioned as priority areas the support of students, the technological upgrade of schools, as well as the review of the curriculum aiming at further emphasis on digital education and training.

Prodromou called on his counterparts to focus on the next day: “When the measures expire and we return to normalcy, we should all work together, make the most of the experience gained and organise with consistency and coherence our future steps,” he said.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

