April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Exness donates 19 ventilators for new Nicosia ICU

By Evie Andreou065
Photo: CNA

The state health services organisation Okypy on Tuesday said that forex company Exness had donated 19 ventilators worth over half a million euros.

Okypy, which runs state hospitals, said that the 19 new ventilators, worth €568,476 in total, will be used in the new intensive care unit of the Nicosia general hospital expected to be up and running next month.

“Exness offers its support to the difficult task of dealing with the virus in our country, strengthening the work of public hospitals, which are called to tackle the big task of dealing with COVID-19 cases,” Okypy said in a written statement.

The organisation also extended its gratitude to the company for their donation.



