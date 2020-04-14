April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Parliament to convene Wednesday to discuss urgent bills

By George Psyllides00

Parliament will convene on Wednesday afternoon to discuss and vote on urgent bills, including one allowing kosher slaughter, which animal welfare organisations oppose.

The decision to allow the particular method was made to bail out virus-stricken animal breeders by opening up alternative markets. It has also been a long-standing request of the Jewish community in Cyprus.

If passed, the law will be in effect until the end of the year.

Kosher slaughter does not involve stunning and the animal is killed using a knife to cut the oesophagus, the trachea, carotid arteries and jugular veins in one action.

Green party chairman Giorgos Perdikis and MP Charalambos Theopemptou asked the House president for a postponement of the vote.

In a letter to Demetris Syllouris, the two MPs said adopting such slaughter methods has not been demanded by any Cypriot religious group.

They proposed discussing the matter anew at the House agricultural committee when parliament resumes normal operations.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis repeated the farmers’ arguments over the need to find an alternative market since prices plunged due to the coronavirus crisis.

Kadis has said that this was an extraordinary and temporary measure and that the government has inserted two clauses in the bill for anaesthesia to be administered immediately after the main arteries were cut to limit the animals’ pain. He added that this is also implemented in other countries.

Parliament is also expected to approve an extension to the current taxation regime in shipping and a suspension of a fine for companies that have not submitted their annual reports.

Other urgent bills may also be put to the vote since the cabinet is schedule to meet earlier in the day.

 



