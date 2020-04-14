April 14, 2020

Coronavirus: Scores more Cypriots flying back on Tuesday

By Annette Chrysostomou

On Tuesday two planes are scheduled to arrive at Larnaca airport while one will depart.

A Cyprus Airways flight with 75 passengers on board leaves for Athens carrying 75 passengers at 10am.

It is expected to return at around 2.20pm with 120 people on board.

An Aegean Airways flight from London’s Heathrow is scheduled to land in Larnaca at around 5pm with 116 passengers.

Passengers travelling to Cyprus are Cypriots who had been abroad for professional, personal or medical reasons and students belonging to vulnerable groups.



