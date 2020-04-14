April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Swedes have more trust in authorities says ambassador

By Peter Michael00
People enjoy the sunny weather in Stockholm, Sweden

Swedish ambassador to Nicosia Anders Hagelberg said on Tuesday that Swedish people have more trust in authorities dealing with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, while the country has not enacted any lockdown measures, as Cyprus has.

The ambassador added the two cultures are different, and “a comparison cannot be made between countries that have different societies and family structures.”

Sweden has not taken full lockdown measures to deal with the epidemic, and the government has instead issued measures as suggestions. The only places where visitation is banned are care homes. The country has over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and approximately 900 deaths.

Commenting on the numbers, Hagelberg said it is difficult to compare the number of deaths with the number of total cases as “no one in the world knows the total number of cases”.

According to Hagelberg, most people in Sweden follow the suggested measures, due to the fact there is a different cultural structure and ideas of social distancing in comparison with other countries.

“There are differences in trust of the authorities as well,” he said.

Regarding Swedes stuck in Cyprus, Hagelberg said the Scandinavian countries all worked together to bring their citizens home, with flights to Oslo, Helsinki, and Stockholm. He also thanked Germany for offering seats to Swedes on flights they had chartered.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Goal is to make Paphos hospital fully operational as soon as possible

Elias Hazou

UAE sends eight tonnes of medical supplies to Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

CyTA replaces mobile antenna destroyed by fire at weekend

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 21 men fined for playing football

George Psyllides

Civil servants union keeps up attack against pay cuts ruling

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: 33 new cases recorded on Tuesday

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign