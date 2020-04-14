April 14, 2020

Coronavirus: three elderly Cypriots in New York listed as victims of virus

Three more Cypriots living in New York have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number in the wider area of New York to five, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The new victims are Stelios Kerveros, born in Lefkara in 1951, Glafkos Soseilos, 81, also from Lefkara, and Kyriakos Papaserafim, 88.

On Friday, 68-year-old Petros Antoniou from Avgorou and Panayiotis Panayioti from Kallepia died in the US.

The number of cases in the US is reportedly 587,000 and the number of deaths so far is 23,644.

On Monday, London-based newspaper Parikiaki, which serves the Cypriot community in the UK, reported that so far over 150 UK-based Cypriots, both Greek and Turkish Cypriots, have died in the UK.

The paper urged the British government to investigate “the emerging evidence suggesting coronavirus is having a disproportionate impact on UK Cypriots.”



