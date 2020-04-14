April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot’s mask donation not allowed into north

By George Psyllides0578

A Turkish Cypriot businessman who donated 10,000 medical masks to the Republic’s health ministry said authorities in the breakaway north were preventing him from doing the same there, citing the Green Line Regulation.

Olgun Arguden had imported 30,000 much-needed medical masks through the Republic on a special DHL cargo flight. He donated 10,000 to the Republic and intended to do the same in the north.

The remaining 10,000 he planned to sell to pharmacists in the north at cost price. However, he has not yet been given permission to cross north with the masks because of the Green Line Regulation.

Arguden told the Cyprus News Agency said he had set up a company in the Republic some 15 years ago, which he uses to trade but because of the current conditions, he cannot carry the masks to the north.

He said the Turkish Cypriot authorities signed all the paperwork needed but he was informed that for the shipment to go through there must be a ‘cabinet’ decision.

Arguden said they are citing the fact that only products that are made or undergo processing in the Republic can pass through the dividing line.

The businessman argues that the island was in a state of emergency and if they wanted, they could have let the cargo through in five minutes, especially considering the shortage of masks.

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar said they could not bypass their customs.

“It has nothing to do with a donation, this is an import. Customs were paid (Republic). But we also have a state and customs here,” Tatar said.

 



