April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Zorbas says taking measures after 12 staff in Aradippou found positive

By Staff Reporter

Twelve staff at a Zorbas bakeries production facility in Aradippou tested positive for the coronavirus, it was announced on Tuesday.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the 12 workers were in the same building. He said there had been a ministerial decree to temporarily shut down the facility and have it disinfected.

The company said on Tuesday that confirmed cases of coronavirus were found among staff in Aradippoou, one of two identified ‘hotspots’, Paphos being the second.

The company said all staff were tested and facilities and shops disinfected and were now operating normally under strict conditions.

A written statement said the protection and safety of customers and staff was a top priority.

“All measures are constantly monitored and evaluated and, where appropriate, based on the suggestions of experts, are reviewed and further strengthened,” the company said.

“We carried out preventive diagnostic tests, through which a specific number of cases were identified in colleagues in our company’s facilities in Aradippou. The specific colleagues, as well as all the people who came in contact with them, were put under a mandatory isolation from the first moment and underwent medical monitoring “. The company said only employees that test negative are allowed to work.

 

 

 

 



Staff Reporter

