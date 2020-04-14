April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Eight remanded in connection with Chlorakas stabbing

By Gina Agapiou00
Paphos court

Eight men were remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old Syrian man Jamal Alhadzi in Paphos last Friday.

Police are still looking for two more suspects, Walid Al Moustafa, 22, and Tarek Haj Halaf, 25. One of them is believed to be the perpetrator.

All the suspects, who were arrested on Monday, are Syrian aged between 19 and 25. Two had sought treatment in hospital for injuries suffered during the incident on Friday.

The pair had informed the police about the incident that took place in Chlorakas.

It is believed that the killing was related to matters of honour.

Reports said Alhadzi was involved with the wife of one of the two fugitives.

According to police, the 20-year-old had been stabbed multiple times with a sharp object during an altercation in the Vrexi area on the coastal road between Chlorakas and Kato Paphos on Friday night.

Officers scrambled to the scene but could not find the injured man.

Police resumed their search the next day and found the body of the 20-year-old hidden in a riverbed.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Archbishop says Cypriots are a bit on the ‘disobedient’ side

Evie Andreou

Lidl Cyprus at the side of Cyprus Red Cross in management of exceptional conditions

.

Coronavirus: expert warns of ‘many more cases’ after virus revealed in supermarket, bakery

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Exness donates 19 ventilators for new Nicosia ICU

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot side will deliver humanitarian aid to enclaved, Photiou says

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Tamasos bishopric donating to families in need

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign