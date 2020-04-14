April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Electricity numbers to call over the holiday

By Elias Hazou00

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) will continue to operate its customer service centres up until April 30.

In addition, customers can contact the EAC by telephone or email.

Due to the Easter holiday, EAC customer service centres will close from Thursday, April 16 and reopen on Wednesday, April 22.

The phone numbers, email addresses, and fax numbers for the area Supply Unit offices are as follows:

Nicosia

Phone: 22 202000, 22 202241, 22 202236

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 22202388

Kakopetria

Phone: 22 922417, 22 923197

Fax: 22 923322

Limassol

Phone: 25 205000, 25 205183, 25 205246, 25 205284

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 25 205249 and 25 205289

Larnaca

Phone: 24 204000, 24 204232, 24 204238

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 24 204283

Paralimni

Phone: 23 821277

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 23 829278

Paphos

Phone: 26 206000, 26 206192, 26 206248

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 26 206220

 



