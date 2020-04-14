April 14, 2020

Man remanded after hit and run in Limassol

A 24-year-old was remanded on Tuesday for seven days in connection with a hit and run accident in Limassol.

The injured man, 34, had to undergo surgery for a fracture of his right leg at Limassol general hospital. The accident occurred while he was walking on the pavement of Miasiaouli and Kavazoglou street at 8.30pm on Monday.

The remanded man is the owner of the car, which was used to hit the victim before it was driven away from the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver, 23-year-old Ahmed Hussein.

According to the injured man, he knows his offender and they had some differences.

Police identified the car and arrested its owner on Tuesday.



