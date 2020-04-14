April 14, 2020

Marks & Spencer launches online shopping Marks & Spencer (Cyprus) has made online shopping available to its customers in response to the measures taken over the coronavirus outbreak. The retailer has made both fashion articles and food items available for home delivery.

Each online order is prepared with all the necessary protection measures by staff members.

Moreover, drivers are equipped with antiseptics, masks and gloves, and leave orders outside customers’ doors without the need for any contact.



