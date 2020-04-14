April 14, 2020

Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: U.S. presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) walks with Reverend Joseph Lowery (C) and others

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing an unidentified source close to Obama.

Obama’s expected backing would come a day after Biden’s last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, provided his endorsement on Monday.



