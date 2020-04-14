One Dream One Wish offers gift vouchers and financial support to families

The One Dream One Wish association will gift 1,000 needy families in Cyprus with vouchers, it announced on Tuesday.

“In these difficult times and conditions that we are all experiencing, due to the threatening spread of the new coronavirus, the Pancyprian Association for Children with Cancer and Related Diseases, One Dream, One Wish, is not only thinking and caring for children who suffer from various forms of cancer and their families, but the entire population of Cyprus,” an announcement said.

One thousand families will each receive a coupon worth €50 for the purchase of products from Alphamega supermarkets. The coupons will be distributed through the office of the Commissioner for Volunteering and NGOs.

On Tuesday, the coupons were handed to Interior Minister Nicos Nouris by the president of the association Giorgos Penintaex. From there, they go to the Volunteer Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki.

The minister praised the initiatives volunteers, both for the charity work to help and relieve children with cancer and for thinking and helping the wider community.

Penintaex also announced that the association was providing financial assistance of €75,000 to families of children and young people with cancer who are currently in need.

Last week, they handed over a check for €90,000 to the anti-cancer association to cover the annual expenses of a patient’s room in Arodafnousa.

In addition, financial support of €210,000 from the association will create a new surgery at Makarios Hospital, to prioritise children with cancer, so that they no longer have to wait for lengthy periods to undergo surgery.

The association has also supplied the Children’s Intensive Care Unit at Makarios Hospital with new equipment, costing around €45,000.

In addition, so far they have financially supported the Karaiskakio Foundation for bone marrow donations with €1.2 million.

For the needs of children and young people with cancer and their families, the association has to date handed out more than €7 million.

Penintaex said that all of this had been made possible with the help and support of citizens, donors and sponsors, as well as the hundreds of charity events organised by volunteers.

For further information on the association: www.enaoniromiaefxi.com





