Our View: Decision on public sector pay was morally correct

THE GOVERNMENT would have breathed a collective sigh of relief on hearing that the state’s appeal against the administrative court’s decision ruling that the pay cuts imposed in the public sector in 2013 were unconstitutional, had been upheld by the supreme court. A rejection of the appeal would have cost the state close to one billion euros in reimbursements of public employees for lost earnings.

There had been assurances by the finance ministry that it would have been able to cope with a bill for this amount, but these were given before the coronavirus and the shutdown of the economy. A bill for billion euros in backpay now, however, would have been a disaster as the government is using all available funds for protecting jobs and keeping businesses afloat. Last week it raised €1.75 billion in the markets for this purpose, aware that existing funds would not be enough, without factoring in the bill for a failed appeal.

Friday’s decision was not unanimous, but it was issued by the full bench of the supreme court, which according to attorney-general Costas Clerides, “creates a precedent so that in similar circumstances the state would be able to act under the same conditions, lawfully and constitutionally.” As a result of this decision, the state will be able to impose some restrictions on wages, he said.

This has obviously caused big concerns to the public employees union Pasydy, which was quick to question the decision, claiming it contained “inconsistencies and contradictions when compared to similar decisions by the court in relation to the cases of judges and multi-pensions”. It said it would continue its efforts for vindication in the Cyprus courts and European Court of Human Rights.

Pasydy leader Glafcos Hadjipetrou issued a long announcement highlighting the legal inconsistencies and the supposed failure of the supreme court to base its decision on the most recent precedent – he cited the case – and for all we know he may have had a point. Perhaps the latest decision was not justified given the most recent precedent.

The problem, as we have said in the past, was the supreme court’s ruling defining wages and pensions as ‘property’. This was why Article 23 of the constitution on property rights was repeatedly mentioned in the administrative court’s decision. The strange thing was that Article 23 refers specifically to movable or immovable property and has no mention of pensions or wages.

Politically and morally, Friday’s decision was not only justified, it was an imperative, but this does not necessarily mean it was legally correct, which is why the case may drag on for some time yet.





