April 14, 2020

Religion is not about buildings and bishops

Apart from anything else, a true believer doesn’t need a church and all the pomp and ceremony associated with it, to worship God.

Church buildings and the hierarchy that run them, are man made notions to allow people to come together in unified worship.

So is the Bishop saying it is it the lavish surroundings that cement their beliefs, which implies that without them, their beliefs would crumble.

Rather a shaky foundation for a true believer.

JK

A view shared by JD

You are right, a believer does not need church.

But church as a congregation needs him to support those in need, both theological and practical.

Church is not about buildings and bishops, it is about a group of people helping and supporting each other.

