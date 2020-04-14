Tuesday, April 14: Coronavirus global update

As of 6.00am today more than 1,925,179 people have been infected across the world and over 119,700 have died but at the same time 447,833 people have recovered.

The USA is now the country with the most infected cases (587,155) ahead of Spain (170,099) who overtook Italy (159,516) last week. France and Germany follow with 139,779 and 130,072 cases respectively

Confirmed deaths by country:

USA: 23,664

Italy: 20,465

Spain: 17,756

France: 14,967

UK: 11,329

06.26 China’s Guangzhou city says 111 Africans tested positive for coronavirus

A total of 111 Africans in China’s southern city of Guangzhou had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, the Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Among them, 19 were imported cases, Xinhua quoted Chen Zhiying, executive vice mayor of Guangzhou, as saying.

A total of 4,553 African people in the city had undergone nucleic acid testing since April 4, Chen said.

06.19 NZ eyes further fiscal support to limit job losses, slowdown

The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it will unveil further fiscal stimulus this week as it forecast a surge in the unemployment rate to 26% if tough lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus are extended.

New Zealand’s offices, schools and non-essential services have been closed for the last three weeks, with the country experiencing one of the strictest lockdowns globally.

04.36 China approves two experimental coronavirus vaccines to enter clinical trials

China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus that killed over 100,000 people worldwide, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In March, China have the green-light for another clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by military-backed China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and HK-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio, shortly after U.S. drug developer Moderna said it had begun human tests for their vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

03.39 China reports 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, 86 imported

China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the total, 86 were imported, down from 98 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

China’s state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day’s imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.

03.23 Mexico registers 5,014 cases of coronavirus and 332 deaths – health ministry

Mexico registered 353 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total to 5,014 cases and 332 deaths, the health ministry said.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has acknowledged that Mexico likely has far more people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus, citing government statistical models.

02.44 Panama registers 3,472 coronavirus cases and 94 deaths – health ministry

Panama registered 72 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 3,472 cases with 94 deaths, the health ministry said.

01.15 Fauci says Trump listened to his advice about coronavirus mitigation

Top U.S. health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump listened to his advice when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci made the comments after saying in a separate interview that lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

00.48 Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7 – the Times

British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country will stay in place until at least May 7, the Times reported.

Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19, earlier on Monday said he did not expect the government to make any changes to the lockdown measures currently in place until it was confident they could be made safely.

What happened on Monday

EUROPE

The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the virus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount.

Turkey will impose a fresh lockdown next weekend as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, President Tayyip Erdogan said, after a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces that ended at midnight.

AMERICAS

Total number of infections in the United States were nearly 570,000 and deaths topped 23,000, according to a Reuters tally.

A total of nine states on the U.S. East and West coasts said they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders amid signs the worst had passed in the U.S. pandemic.

Wyoming reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Monday, the final U.S. state to report a fatality from the outbreak.

Brazil likely has 12 times more cases of the new coronavirus than are being officially reported by the government, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study released.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

China reported 108 new cases on Sunday, the highest in nearly six weeks, bringing the total cases in mainland China at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimise the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, officials in the two countries said.

Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-state’s biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.

China dismissed allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Iran’s death toll from the outbreak has risen to 4,585, with 111 more overnight, a health ministry official said, adding the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern country.

Sudan will impose a lockdown on the capital Khartoum for three weeks after 10 more cases of the new coronavirus were discovered on Monday, its information minister said.

Nigeria will extend lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for an additional 14 days to combat the new coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address to the nation that acknowledged the sacrifices of the country’s poor.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

Stocks on Wall Street mostly slid on Monday over concerns of what the coronavirus pandemic will do to corporate earnings, while crude prices were mixed as a global deal on record output cuts failed to quell doubts the pact would head off an oil glut.

A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7% of U.S. economic output, a Washington-based watchdog group said.

Argentina’s inflation rate is expected to rise to 3% in March, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, up from a month earlier even as the government tries to keep consumer prices in check during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting nationwide lockdown.

India’s retail inflation dropped to a four-month low in March, increasing the chances that the central bank will ease interest rates further in its efforts to encourage economic activity that has stalled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Brazil’s economy will shrink this year by 5.0% due to the direct and indirect economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The World Bank, which would mark the country’s biggest crash in at least half a century.

The International Monetary Fund said it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus more financial resources on fighting the pandemic.

Some large U.S. passenger airlines are close to accepting the terms of a $25 billion offer for government coronavirus payroll aid, with announcements possible as early as Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said.





