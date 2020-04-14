April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UAE sends eight tonnes of medical supplies to Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has flown eight metric tonnes worth of medical supplies to Cyprus for around 10,000 healthcare workers currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the official news agency of the UAE reported on Tuesday.

“Providing assistance to countries affected by the virus is a humanitarian obligation upon all countries, as strengthening multilateral cooperation is necessary to overcome this crisis,” UAE Ambassador to Cyprus Sultan Ahmed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said.

“This assistance is one of many shipments that the UAE has sent since the beginning of the crisis to affected countries, in addition to cooperating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote a strong global response to the pandemic,” he added.

He also said that the UAE’s provision of medical supplies to Cyprus will enable healthcare workers to safely perform their professional duties in combating the spread of the virus.

He stressed that the UAE stands with Cyprus and all affected countries as they work to overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Both Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides tweeted their thanks to the UAE.



Related posts

CyTA replaces mobile antenna destroyed by fire at weekend

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 21 men fined for playing football

George Psyllides

Civil servants union keeps up attack against pay cuts ruling

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: 33 new cases recorded on Tuesday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Parliament to convene Wednesday to discuss urgent bills

George Psyllides

Coroanvirus: 2,000 to be repatriated by next week

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign