April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

UNic launches online public resource on novel coronavirus

By Press Release01

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented public health and societal challenges. The University of Nicosia (UNic) has launched the UNic coronavirus health and eesearch portal (www.unic.ac.cy/coronavirus/) which includes an online Covid-19 diagnostic tool, healthy living tips, ongoing UNic faculty research and analysis and the latest ministry of health and other governmental announcements.

Of particular interest are:

Online Covid-19 diagnostic tool: Those who are concerned that they have contracted Covid-19 can use the Covid-19 diagnostic tool, developed by the University of Nicosia primary care centre. This easy-to-use online tool can determine whether you are a suspected case and instruct you on what to do next or outline the next steps if you are a confirmed case and in self-isolation. The portal also lists Covid-19 contact points, comprised of useful phone numbers, contact information and resources during the current crisis.

Healthy living resources: The necessary lockdown measures undertaken across the world have disrupted our daily lives and practices, including our exercise and health regimens, while calling on us to adapt both physically and mentally. To help people adapt to this environment, the portal provides a range of healthy lifestyle tips and resources during social distancing, developed by University of Nicosia medical school faculty.

UNic research and analysis: The portal tracks ongoing research and analysis relating to the Covid-19 crisis, by University of Nicosia faculty across academic disciplines. This section houses related papers, podcasts and articles, while there is also a section on UNic faculty interviews, commentary and contributions in the media about the current situation. Many UNic faculty are actively involved in helping respond to the crisis and welcome collaborations with other universities or stakeholders. Please contact the University of Nicosia at ([email protected]) if there is interest in collaborating on Covid19 related research.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Education minister reassures final year lyceum students

Nick Theodoulou

A series of video & audio podcasts on aspects of the Covid-19 Journalism crisis

Press Release

Neapolis University providing top-class online support

Press Release

University of Nicosia accepting applications

Press Release

Lyceum students offered classes in personal finance

Press Release

ISOP students win first prize in short story competition

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign