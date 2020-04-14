April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Women fined €1,500 for stealing potatoes from field

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos district court on Tuesday fined two women €1,500 each after they were caught stealing potatoes.

Police arrested the two women, 46 and 49, when they were found in a field in Yeroskipou stealing potatoes and putting them in plastic bags.

The women did not have the necessary documents for their movement in accordance with the relevant decree against the spreading of Covid-19.

Two bicycles were also found in their possession, for which the women could not provide sufficient explanation.

According to the police, the two women have been caught stealing potatoes in the past.

They were charged with breaking quarantine orders, possession of stolen goods and potato theft.



