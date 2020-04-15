Celestyal Cruises extends suspension of cruise operations; Peace of Mind policy also extended

Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for travellers to the Greek Islands and the Mediterranean, has taken the difficult but responsible decision to announce that it is to extend the suspension of its sailings until June 29 2020. Currently, cruises will resume on this date with the four-night Iconic Aegean sailing round trip from Athens.
Leslie Peden, Chief Commercial Officer for Celestyal Cruises, comments: “We understand the inconvenience this will cause and apologise to our valued guests. However, as I’m sure they will understand, we have taken these necessary steps for the well-being of both our guests and our crew.”
For all named and fully paid individual guests impacted by this temporary suspension, Celestyal Cruises is offering a Future Cruise Credit valued at 120% of the original booking value. Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to redeem their Future Cruise Credit against any of Celestyal Cruises’ itineraries in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
For additional flexibility, guests that have not used their Future Cruise Credit within the specified period will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal upon expiration of the Future Cruise Credit Voucher in December 2021, therefore allowing plenty of time to decide on rescheduling plans.
To reduce the inconvenience as much as possible, Celestyal will automatically send the Future Cruise Credit Voucher directly to guests or their travel professional, so there will be no need to call the Contact Centre.
To provide additional comfort to both new and existing guests due to travel during the remainder of 2020, Celestyal has also extended its Peace of Mind Policy for sailings departing until December 31, 2020. Guests can feel confident knowing they can change their sail date up to 7 days before departure for sailings embarking between 29th June and 31st August 2020. For departures between September 1 and December 31, 2020, guests will be able to change their plans up to 30 days before the sailing date, having until December 31, 2022, to reschedule.
During these challenging times, Celestyal Cruises will do all it can to support its guests, employees and partners and is confident of their mutual support. When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming guests back on board.