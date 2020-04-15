CiC Mercedes-Benz offers free maintenance for state ambulances

April 15, 2020

CiC Mercedes-Benz offers free maintenance for state-owned ambulances

CiC Mercedes-Benz will be undertaking the maintenance of a number of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ambulances that belong to the government, waiving all maintenance costs.

This comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the challenges that have resulted from it.

The move will ensure that the Sprinter ambulances can be relied upon while the healthcare system battles the pandemic.

CiC Mercedes-Benz car workshops remain open to serve both the needs of ambulances and clients while taking all necessary safety measures and precautions.



