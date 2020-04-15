April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 20 new cases recorded on Wednesday (updated)

By Evie Andreou02717

The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 715.

The new cases include three from the 20,000 planned tests that are being carried out on people who are working and come in contact with people, eight through contact tracing, seven that arrived on Monday from London and two people who got tested through a private initiative.

So far 12 people have died from Covid-19 in Cyprus, while five others who had the virus died of other health issues.

Two more cases were detected in the north on Wednesday, bringing the total to 102.

Precautionary testing on 20,000 employees of the public and private sector for Covid-19 is ongoing, while the cabinet on Wednesday mandated coronavirus testing for all workers in food and drink outlets after numerous cases were confirmed in a supermarket and a bakery. The same also concerns those working in old people’s homes.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Spat breaks out over prices for Paphos tests

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Four Anorthosis players fined for training at team facility

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Ministers approve plan to gradually re-open businesses

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Geroskipou breathes sigh of relief as all sample tests come back negative 

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: shipowners’ union donates 10 ventilators

Jonathan Shkurko

Nine years jail for raping underage girl

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign